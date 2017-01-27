/ / What if everyone lived in just one building?

The world population is actually 7.4 billion people if we crammed people into the same density as we did inside the Boeing factory and we will require a volume of 2.4 36 billion cubic meters or 2.4 36 cubic kilometers. The building would be a cube with sides of 1.346 kilometers in length and height.
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.