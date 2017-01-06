/ / / The story of a VW bus forgotten in the wild for 40 years

We maneged to accomplish most of the work during the first day. We installed a new gas tank, a new wiring harness, we rebuilt the complete break system. We installed the engine from another of my buses but that I had never tested before. So at the end of the first day, most of it had been done. The next morning we just had to make few finishing touches. And then we enjoyed a magical moment of test driving the bus in the forest. We had some fun with it during 10 minutes and when we saw it was safe to drive in down the mountain, we loaded everything we brought there by hand inside the bus so we could begin our way down.