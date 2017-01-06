/ / / / Radiometric map of Australia

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

The ternary radiometric image shows the concentrations of the radioelements potassium (K), uranium (U) and thorium (Th) at the Earth’s surface as measured using the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric method. The image is a false colour composite using the colours red, blue and green to represent potassium, uranium and thorium, respectively. These primary colours are mixed in the same proportions at each point on the map as the concentrations of the radioelements. Thus white areas have high concentrations of all the radioelements and dark areas have low concentrations. Areas high in К only appear red, and areas high in U and Th but low in К appear turquoise (a mixture of green and blue). So this representation of the data is useful for viewing the concentrations of all three radioelements in a single image.Compiled by the Continental Geophysics Project, Geoscience Australia. Data processing by R. Franklin, PR. Milligan, B.R.S. Minty and PJ. Percival. Image enhancement and index maps by PR. Milligan, PJ. Percival and L.M. Richardson.Cartography: S. Mezzomo.It is recommended that this map be referred to as: Minty, B.R.S., Franklin, R., Milligan, PR., Richardson, L.M. and Wilford, J., 2010., Radiometric Map of Australian (Second Edition), scale 1:15 000 000, Geoscience Australia, Canberra.The composite K, U and Th radiometric grid data at 100 metre cell sizes are available for free download via the internet using Geoscience Portal to access the Geophysical Archive Data Delivery System (GADDS) at:http://www.geoscience.gov.au/gaddsPublished by Geoscience Australia, Department of Resources, Energy and Tourism, Canberra, Australia.