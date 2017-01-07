/ / Living in a tiny house heated with free solar power

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

RELATED POSTS

One of the winters I lived in it was the 2014/2015. It was one of the coldest winters we had since like 100 years or so. It was really cold. And it only cost me $100 bucks to heat up the whole place all winter. My temperatures were between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius all the time. Really it was my solar heating that was giving me a lot of free energy and I only had to heat up at night with asmall electric heater. So it was pretty much like $20 bucks per month of heating.