/ / / / Geoengineering the Climate: Extreme global warming solutions

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

LAND MANAGEMENTPlant trees and plants to absorb more CO2. Reduce tropical deforestation.BIOCHARConvert waste vegetation -leaves, straw etc. - into charcoal and bury.B.E.C.S.Burn biomass for fuel. Capture the resulting CO2 & bury it.CARBON CAPTURESeparate out industrial CO2 and bury underground in old oil wells.PAINT IT WHITEPaint roofs, roads & pavements white to reflect lots of sunlight.CARBON SCRUBBERSUse giant towers and artificial trees to scrub pure CO2 from the air.EMISSION REDUCTIONThe world limits CO2 emissions to below crisis thresholds starting NOW!ENHANCED LAND WEATHERINGAdd minerals to soil to speed up natural CO2 absorption by rocks.CLOUD WHITENINGAir-spray particles of sea salt to make clouds whiter & reflect more sunlight.OCEAN FERTILISATIONAdd iron filings to surface water and boost growth of CO2-absorbing algae.ENHANCED OCEAN WEATHERINGStir megatonnes of limestone into oceans so more CO2 absorbed by less acidic water.SPACE REFLECTORSLaunch thousands of orbiting mirrors to divert sunlight away from the surface.DESERT REFLECTORSCover vast areas of unused land with foil No, seriously.ALL-OUT NUCLEAR WARFill the atmosphere with terratonnes of radioactive soot and drop temperatures by 10°C.Source: www.informationisbeautiful.net