/ / / / Geoengineering the Climate: Extreme global warming solutions

LAND MANAGEMENT
Plant trees and plants to absorb more CO2. Reduce tropical deforestation.
BIOCHAR
Convert waste vegetation -leaves, straw etc. - into charcoal and bury.
B.E.C.S.
Burn biomass for fuel. Capture the resulting CO2 & bury it.
CARBON CAPTURE
Separate out industrial CO2 and bury underground in old oil wells.
PAINT IT WHITE
Paint roofs, roads & pavements white to reflect lots of sunlight.
CARBON SCRUBBERS
Use giant towers and artificial trees to scrub pure CO2 from the air.
EMISSION REDUCTION
The world limits CO2 emissions to below crisis thresholds starting NOW!
ENHANCED LAND WEATHERING
Add minerals to soil to speed up natural CO2 absorption by rocks.
CLOUD WHITENING
Air-spray particles of sea salt to make clouds whiter & reflect more sunlight.
OCEAN FERTILISATION
Add iron filings to surface water and boost growth of CO2-absorbing algae.
ENHANCED OCEAN WEATHERING
Stir megatonnes of limestone into oceans so more CO2 absorbed by less acidic water.
SPACE REFLECTORS
Launch thousands of orbiting mirrors to divert sunlight away from the surface.
DESERT REFLECTORS
Cover vast areas of unused land with foil No, seriously.
ALL-OUT NUCLEAR WAR
Fill the atmosphere with terratonnes of radioactive soot and drop temperatures by 10°C.
