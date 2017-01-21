/ / / / Complete Backyard Food Forest Tour

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

Here In Northern California, Bay Area. This is zone 9b. This is a backyard food forest that I started putting together five years ago and I've been documenting each and every year. If you've been following along you've seen the full development of whats occurring here today. And we're still actually at a very young stage in this food forest but there's so much to share, so much awesomeness happening!