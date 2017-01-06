The eastern brown killed the python with a deadly bite, then waited for it to die before devouring the body. After dragging its prey into the catch bag, the hungry snake was given 3 hours to consume ins meal. It ate the entire carpet python before being relocated safely.
An Eastern Brown Snake Swallowing A Carpet Python
In this rare moment, watch as a deadly eastern brown snake devours a carpet python. The eastern brown snake is one of the the worlds`s most venomous snakes. They are effective hunters, utilizing both venom and constriction. With a typical diet of small rodents and birds, ingesting another snake this large is not a common meal.
The eastern brown killed the python with a deadly bite, then waited for it to die before devouring the body. After dragging its prey into the catch bag, the hungry snake was given 3 hours to consume ins meal. It ate the entire carpet python before being relocated safely.
The eastern brown killed the python with a deadly bite, then waited for it to die before devouring the body. After dragging its prey into the catch bag, the hungry snake was given 3 hours to consume ins meal. It ate the entire carpet python before being relocated safely.