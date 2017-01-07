/ / / A cob house inside a solar geodesic dome in the Arctic

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

This house has clean water coming in and clean water going out. All waste is nourishing the plants wich eventually becomes food for us.A house that is healthy to live in and good for the environment. The house is built of cob. A mixture of sand, clay and straws.Images via Ingrid Hjertefølger