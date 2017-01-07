/ / / A cob house inside a solar geodesic dome in the Arctic

This house has clean water coming in and clean water going out. All waste is nourishing the plants wich eventually becomes food for us.
A house that is healthy to live in and good for the environment. The house is built of cob. A mixture of sand, clay and straws.
Images via Ingrid Hjertefølger
Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.