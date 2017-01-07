/ / / A cob house inside a solar geodesic dome in the Arctic

A cob house inside a solar geodesic dome in the Arctic

This house has clean water coming in and clean water going out. All waste is nourishing the plants wich eventually becomes food for us.

A house that is healthy to live in and good for the environment. The house is built of cob. A mixture of sand, clay and straws.















Images via Ingrid Hjertefølger
