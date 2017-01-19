/ / 2016 was the hottest year on record, continuing a decades-long warming trend

2016 was the hottest year on record, continuing a decades-long warming trend

Earth just experienced the warmest year on record, again. 2016 was the third year in a row with record-high surface temperature, part of a decades-long warming trend. NASA scientists track global temperature changes to better understand Earth`s changing climate.
 

2016: 0.99°C / 1.8°F above 1951-1980 average. (NASA)
2016: 0.94°C / 1.69°F above 1901-2000 average. (NOAA)
Alex E

