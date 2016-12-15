/ / / Year of climate departure for world cities

The global mean year of climate departure is 2047. The mean for the tropics (shown in the hatch area) is 2038, compared to 2053 for all other latitudes.

Areas in the tropics are projected to experience unprecedented climates first within the next decade. Under a business-as-usual scenario, the index shows the average location on Earth will experience a radically different climate by 2047. Under an alternate scenario with greenhouse gas emissions stabilization, the global mean climate departure will be 2069.


The overarching global effect of climate change on biodiversity will occur not only as a result of the largest absolute changes at the poles, but also, perhaps more urgently, from small but rapid changes in the tropics.


