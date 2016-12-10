/ / / Rooftop solar panels in United States

Rooftop solar panels in United States

, Edit
Each tiny square in Map below represents enough home rooftop solar to power ~3,000 homes. (Three thousand homes is roughly the number of homes in a small town with a population of less than 10,000 people.)

The map shows the states that currently have roughly enough residential solar to power ~3,000 homes or more. You can mouse over each state for more details.

Installed solar capacity in US

Each tiny square in map below represents enough home rooftop solar to power ~80,000 homes. (Eighty thousand homes is roughly the number of homes in a single midsize US city, such as Irvine, CA or Salt Lake City, UT.)
This map shows the states that currently have roughly enough residential solar to power ~80,000 homes or more.
Current installed solar capacity in U.S.



How much energy could be generated by rooftop solar panels in each state, if installed on all suitable roofs? Each tiny square in map below represents enough residential solar to power ~80,000 homes.
Potential installed solar capacity in U.S.

Residential rooftops could provide around 25 percent of all the electric demand in the continental U.S.

Via solarcity.com
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.