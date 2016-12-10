/ / / Rooftop solar panels in United States

The map shows the states that currently have roughly enough residential solar to power ~3,000 homes or more. You can mouse over each state for more details.
Each tiny square in map below represents enough home rooftop solar to power ~80,000 homes. (Eighty thousand homes is roughly the number of homes in a single midsize US city, such as Irvine, CA or Salt Lake City, UT.)
This map shows the states that currently have roughly enough residential solar to power ~80,000 homes or more.
How much energy could be generated by rooftop solar panels in each state, if installed on all suitable roofs? Each tiny square in map below represents enough residential solar to power ~80,000 homes.
Residential rooftops could provide around 25 percent of all the electric demand in the continental U.S.
Via solarcity.com