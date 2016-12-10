/ / / How we became more than 7 billion

Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.

- Modern humans evolved in Africa about 200,000 years ago.- About 100,000 years ago, we began migrating across the globe.- About 45,000 yerar ago, our population remained low - probably less than 1 million people.- With the advent of farmint, growth picked up (15,ooo).- By AD 1, world population reached approximately 170 million people.If current trends continue, global population will peak at 11 billion around 2100 (Growth is slowing because average fertility rates are falling in nearly every country 1950: 50 babies/woman - 2100: 2 babies/woman).It took 200,000 years for our population to reach 1 billion. And only 200 years to reach 7 billion.As our population has grown, so has our use of Earth's resources.Choises we make today: family planning, reduced consumption, population controls, habitat protection. Choices we make today affect the future of our species - and all life on Earth.