/ / Global temperature increase (1880 - 2015)

Global temperature increase (1880 - 2015)

Edit
Global land-ocean temperature index (1880-2015)By reddit user: datashown


Related post:
Global Land and Sea Temperature Anomalies (1880 - 2016)
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.