/ / / Ecological Footprint by Country

The ecological footprint measure how much nature it takes to support people. It is an ecological accounting system. It contrasts how much biologically productive area people use for their consumption to how much biologically productive area is available.
More specifically, the ecological footprint is the biologically productive area needed to provide for everything people use: fruits and vegetables, fish, wood, fibers, absorption of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel use, and space for buildings and roads. Biocapacity is the productive area that can regenerate what people demand from nature. Footprint and biocapacity can be compared at the individual, regional, national or global scale.
Ecological footprint analysis is widely applied around the Earth as an indicator of environmental sustainability.It can be used to measure and manage the use of resources throughout the economy and explore the sustainability of individual lifestyles, goods and services, organizations, industry sectors, neighborhoods, cities, regions and nations.A first set of ecological footprint standards exist that detail both communication and calculation procedures.
Global Footprints: Currently there is no fixed way to measure global footprints, and any attempts to describe the capacity of an ecosystem in a single number is a massive simplification of thousands of key renewable resources, which are not used or replenished at the same rate. However, there has been some convergence of metrics and standards.
City Ecological Footprints: are being measured. There are two types of measurements in use. The first measures ecosystem displacement which is defined as City Area minus remaining green spaces. This is an area measurement that does not include human or other biological activity. The Second attempts to quantify surviving ecosystem health.
via chartsbin.com