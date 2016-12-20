/ / Annual net change in forest area (1990 - 2015)

According to the Brazilian state environmental research institute INPE, the Amazon rainforest has lost nearly 8,000 square kilometers between August 2015 and July 2016 - that's more than five times the area of London.
While still on the topic of impressive numbers, the rate of Amazon deforestation in 2016 has increased 29 percent compared to 2015 - and this is the greatest reported forest loss since 2008.
On the bright side: the current deforestation level still represents a reduction of 71 percent compared to 2004.
Via dw.com